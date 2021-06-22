Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $70.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.51. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,513,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

