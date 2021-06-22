Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.75 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.