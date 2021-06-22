Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,650 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.72% of Huron Consulting Group worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,998,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $946,153 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

HURN stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

