HyperCash Price Tops $0.66 (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $29.78 million and $11.64 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,375.09 or 0.99105555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.79 or 0.00308544 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.45 or 0.00723812 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00365893 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003479 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

