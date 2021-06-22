IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of IBEX opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $340.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IBEX by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

