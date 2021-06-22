ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Tops $7.27 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $123,915.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00008204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00045362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00111194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00154891 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,182.28 or 1.00070200 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003352 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,037,085 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

