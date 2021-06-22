iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $318 million-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.71 million.

ICLK traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. 7,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,292. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $999.10 million, a P/E ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

