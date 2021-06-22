iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

