IHT Real Estate Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,354.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $538,153.10 and approximately $31,354.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.09 or 0.00639520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00077022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000277 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.