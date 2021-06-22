iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $165.00. iliad shares last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iliad in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iliad has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.84.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

