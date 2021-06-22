Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. Illumina posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,188. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $4.77 on Tuesday, hitting $465.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,154. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.71.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

