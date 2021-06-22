Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $39.24

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.24, but opened at $40.43. Immunocore shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 36 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $426,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $639,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

