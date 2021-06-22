Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.08% of Infinera worth $22,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 952,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $6,994,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $5,345,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.