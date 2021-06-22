Ink Trading Down 40.5% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. Ink has a market cap of $404,511.93 and $1,672.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

