Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Position Increased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January by 14.3% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.63.

