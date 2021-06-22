Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Sells C$130,335.40 in Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Vesal Michael Missaghie sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$130,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,165,388.97.

Shares of TSE:INO.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.98. The stock has a market cap of C$324.98 million and a P/E ratio of -30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INO.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

