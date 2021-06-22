Insider Buying: Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Purchases 363,065 Shares of Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 363,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $4,247,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 39,375 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $443,362.50.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. 171,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,845. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCV. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $33,630,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $6,961,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $5,873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $3,862,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $3,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

