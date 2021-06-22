Insider Buying: Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,203.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $434.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.68. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $62.37.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.