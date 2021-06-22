Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells 837 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.19. 342,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,648. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -350.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.61. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

