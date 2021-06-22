Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Sells 3,118 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.19. 342,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,648. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $146,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,631,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,091,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,206,000 after buying an additional 634,213 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

