Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,805,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,578,180. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $85.03.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.