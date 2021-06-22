Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $195,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,046.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00.

TRHC stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,055. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $51,811,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after acquiring an additional 48,094 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.