INT Chain Market Cap Reaches $10.81 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. INT Chain has a total market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00052709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00071336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00601648 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

