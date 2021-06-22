Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of IDN opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $146.55 million, a PE ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 1.90. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 223.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

