Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.10.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$20.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$11.23 and a 1 year high of C$20.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.55.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

