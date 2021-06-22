Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,989. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after buying an additional 520,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 217,077 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

