International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 220.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

IAG stock opened at GBX 198.28 ($2.59) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 265.90 ($3.47). The firm has a market cap of £9.84 billion and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.71.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

