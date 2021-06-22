Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $38.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.85.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.