Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $38.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.85.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
