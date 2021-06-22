IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $203.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,778. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

