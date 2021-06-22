IRISnet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.82 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $63.44 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00046620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00109231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00154031 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,925.88 or 1.00503190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002499 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,024,139,054 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,413,034 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

