iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78.

