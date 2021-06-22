iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $96.80. 2,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,441. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66.

