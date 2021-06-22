iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 288,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 767,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,086.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

