iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.56. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.