iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,022,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 32.2% of Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $97,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $192,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 289.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 165,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.40. The stock had a trading volume of 55,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.16. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $101.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.