iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

