iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.83. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.47 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.