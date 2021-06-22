Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Position Lifted by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,131,784 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco makes up approximately 15.2% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $235,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

