J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises approximately 24.9% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $91,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

JBHT opened at $159.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

