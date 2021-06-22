Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.78.

NYSE:JBL opened at $56.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

