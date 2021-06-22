Jackson Square Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839,071 shares during the period. Grocery Outlet accounts for about 2.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Grocery Outlet worth $355,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,974,000 after buying an additional 305,223 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

