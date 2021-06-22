Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,448,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,917 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.13% of Datadog worth $287,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,228,941 shares of company stock worth $103,641,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

DDOG stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 100,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -742.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.54. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

