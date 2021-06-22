Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $107.88 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22,764.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,064 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $107,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 935,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,630,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.87. 378,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,426,221. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $590.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

