Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $514.65 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736,918 shares during the period. The New York Times accounts for 2.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 6.07% of The New York Times worth $514,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 155,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,545. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

