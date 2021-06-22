Jackson Square Partners LLC Raises Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $179,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAN. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

