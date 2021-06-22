Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 64,547 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,547 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Afya worth $46,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Afya by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Afya by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Afya by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,923. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

