Jackson Square Partners LLC Takes $152.36 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 841,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,358,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.77% of 10x Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $1,845,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $43,736,141 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $199.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.37 and a 52-week high of $203.64.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

