Jackson Square Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,181,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,570 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Airbnb worth $221,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $343,849,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.95. The stock had a trading volume of 160,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,306. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $93.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,079,253 shares of company stock valued at $297,195,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

