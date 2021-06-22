Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE SPFR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,268. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPFR. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,821,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,100,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $15,166,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

