JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $100.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.11.
JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
NASDAQ JD opened at $73.58 on Friday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in JD.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.