JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $100.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.11.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ JD opened at $73.58 on Friday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in JD.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

